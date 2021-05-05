Streetlight progress hampered by thieves — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that some 525 streetlights have been stolen across the island since the start of 2021.

The company said many communities across the island are plagued with this theft, with the highest incidences being in Portmore, Linstead and Guy's Hill in St Catherine; Port Maria, St Mary; Ocho Rios, St Ann and Montego Bay, St James.

Even the newly constructed Chesterfield Drive extension road in Kingston, which was built as an alternative route to bypass Three Miles and a section of Spanish Town Road during recent road-improvement works, has had a significant number of its streetlights and electrical wires stripped by thieves, the JPS said.

The JPS noted that it has reached the milestone of having approximately 80 per cent of Jamaica's streetlights being smart LEDs but said thieves are reducing the benefits customers should experience.

“Well lit public areas are important for us as a society. The increased public lighting helps with matters of security, vehicular and pedestrian transportation, and nightlife activities, when we are again able. Streetlight theft affects not just JPS but our customers and we encourage persons to report to JPS and or the police any known perpetrators,” JPS' Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett said.

The company is also advising the public to beware of individuals carrying out streetlight repair scams which is now being investigated. The company said this scam was detected in Plantation Village, St Ann.

According to JPS, no money should be given to individuals promising to fix defective streetlights as at no time the company will be asking individuals to collect money on their behalf.