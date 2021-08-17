Strike hobbles A&E unit at Sav-la-Mar Hospital

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital came to a standstill this morning when nurses, patient care assistants and housekeeping staff decided they that would not be working today.

Disgruntled over poor working conditions, they withdrew their services from about 7:00 am. They have vowed not to return to work until something is done to address their long list of concerns.

“People are dying in the west because we do not have the resources or the space to provide efficient care for these persons,” one nurse complained. Those who spoke with the Jamaica Observer opted not to provide their names.

“What is it going to take for them to declare emergency mode at the hospital right now?” another nurse asked in frustration. “The ward is supposed to house a maximum of 40 to 50 patients. We are housing over 115 patients right now.”

Westmoreland is among the parishes with the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

“COVID-19 positive persons are mixed with persons who do not have COVID,” another irate nurse told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“So persons who did not come to the hospital with COVID will get COVID when they come here because we cannot do better. There is no space. Forty per cent of staff have gone home with COVID. We are getting sick: everybody, nurses, doctors, porters.”

They also complained that there is only one working bathroom on the A&E ward, which sees patients that do not have COVID-19 sharing facilities with those who do. There is also no shower available for the respiratory unit to use, they said.

“Patients are sick and standing up. We don't even have a chair to put them on. Patients are lying on the floor. We don't have the space,” one nurse continued. “We don't want this for our loved ones, so we don't want strangers to go through this either.”

The strain of treating the flood of COVID-19 patients has also been compounded by what they said are unacceptable working conditions.

They pointed out that the air conditioning unit in the A&E unit has been out of commission for months and staff members now work in a poorly ventilated space amid sweltering heat. There is one blood pressure machine in the unit, and patients who require oxygen have to often do without as there are no tanks available, they said.

They also explained that during rainy weather, patients who require transfers to the operation theatre cannot be transferred as the passageway is flooded and the rain comes in with each gust of wind.

“People are dying, something has to be done!” appealed one nurse.

“We are having a mental breakdown and we cannot do it and we will not do it today. Saturday a nurse dropped down at work. She was left alone with 30 patients in the respiratory area. [There was nobody] to assist, no patient care assistant. Imagine you as a nurse have to be working 16 hours per day in full PPE gear, in a department with no form of ventilation, no space to walk, nothing. You are basically exposing yourself because you cannot follow protocols. It is unfair to us the staff and it is unfair to the patients.”

Broken equipment, they said, is affecting their ability to maintain basic health standards such as changing bed sheets in a timely manner.

“To be honest everything bruck down over here,” one worker shared with OBSERVER ONLINE.

“The steamer not working, the dryer not working. We have to send the sheets as far as Lucea, Montego Bay and Falmouth to get them washed. As fast as we get COVID-19 patients we get accident victims so the sheets always need changing.”

Rosalee Wood