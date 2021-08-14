Strong 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with some damage already reported.

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island.

It is reported to have originated 5 kilometres from Petit-Trou-de-Nippes in Haiti.

The quake has affected other countries such as Jamaica, The Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and Cuba.