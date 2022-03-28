Strong winds fan fire at Retirement landfill

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Strong winds are making it difficult for firefighters to completely extinguish a fire that began at the Retirement landfill early Monday morning.

Emergency responders have so far managed to contain the blaze to a 600-metre section of the 30-acre property. However, reports from the scene indicate that the fire is slowly spreading.

Firefighters are working alongside teams from the National Solid Waste Management Authority to prevent the blaze from getting out of control. Plumes of thick smoke can be seen over sections of Montego Bay, with the nearby community of Bogue among those affected.

The windy conditions fuelling the blaze are associated with a cold front that is expected to last until Wednesday.

