Student abducted, raped in Spanish Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A teenaged student was abducted and raped in Spanish Town on Tuesday.

Reports are that the child was walking to a shop when a white car stopped at her feet and a man with an ice pick alighted from the vehicle, and adducted her.

She was taken to an area in the old capital where she was sexually assaulted.

She managed to escape and contacted the police. She was unable to give further details about the vehicle.

The police are searching for the suspect.