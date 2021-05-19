Student chased, shot in Franklyn Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 21-year-old college student was chased by gunmen and shot multiple times along St Alban's Lane, Franklyn Town last night.

Reports are that about 8:15 pm, the student was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by men armed with handguns who opened fire at him. He ran, and the men gave chase while still firing shots at him. He received various injuries, before the men escaped.

Sixteen spent shells were recovered from the scene.

The police are investigating.