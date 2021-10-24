Student killed in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Nineteen-year-old Kymani Clarke, a student of Three Miles River, Frome in Westmoreland, died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along the Melrose Bypass in Williamsfield, Manchester on Saturday, October 23.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 9:15 pm, Clarke was driving a motor car when he attempted to make a right turn.

He allegedly lost control of the vehicle which overturned.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead

Investigations continue.