Student raped while boyfriend watched

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old student in February.

The student reported the matter to her relatives in April.

Reports are that the student had gone to visit her boyfriend, 19, and was in his room, when another man visited the premises.

The 26-year-old man entered the room at the boyfriend's invitation, and both the man and the boyfriend subdued the student and she was sexually assaulted while the boyfriend watched.

The two have been charged with rape, and aiding and abetting rape.