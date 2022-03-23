Student shot dead on Liguanea Avenue

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Law enforcers have confirmed that a student was shot and killed on Liguanea Avenue in St Andrew shortly after 12 noon on Wednesday.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the teen was pounced upon by a lone gunman who tried to rob him of his cellphone. The police have since indicated that early investigations show robbery may have been the motive in the killing.

The identity of the student has not been confirmed.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Marlon Nesbeth, could not provide any additional information but shared that investigations into the shooting are ongoing. SSP Nesbeth said the police are currently following strong leads and are urging anyone with information to contact the Matilda's Corner Police station.

More details to come.