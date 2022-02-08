Student stabbed at St Bess school - Picture of pen lodged in forehead hits social media

Student stabbed at St Bess school - Picture of pen lodged in forehead hits social mediaTuesday, February 08, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – A student at Maggotty High in St Elizabeth had to seek medical attention after he was stabbed with a pen that lodged in his forehead on Monday morning.
A picture of the student with the pen protruding from his forehead has been released on social media.
Efforts to speak to the principal of the school proved futile, but Superintendent Dwight Daley, commanding officer for the St Elizabeth police, confirmed the stabbing.
Superintendent Daley said the incident occurred after two boys got into a confrontation. He said upon learning of the incident, a police team went to the school to make inquiries.
He said criminal action will not be taken against the student accused of doing the stabbing.
“Both parents are at the school meeting with officials, they rather to keep it at the school level and choose not to get the police involved,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE. “If no report is made there is very little we can do.”
Face-to-face learning returned last month following a directive from the Ministry of Education.
- David Dunkley
