WATCH: Students return for face-to-face classes as new school term kicks off

WATCH: Students return for face-to-face classes as new school term kicks offMonday, January 03, 2022
|
Hundreds of students turned up at public primary and secondary schools across the island on Monday morning for the start of the new term and the resumption of face-to-face classes.
In-person learning resumed at primary and secondary schools despite a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Ministry of Education last week, in a bulletin signed by chief education officer, Dr Kasan Troupe, informed all regional directors, school boards and principals of all public and private educational institutions that the academic year will commence for formal classes on Monday, January 3.
The bulletin noted that on the date, face-to-face instructions would be offered in all pre-primary, primary and secondary institutions for all students — under certain conditions. These include a satisfactory health inspection and a COVID-19-compliant approval report from the health ministry.
Jamaica Observer's Garfield Robinson was at Naggo Head Primary for the reopening of school on Monday. See photos and video by Robinson in the slider.
