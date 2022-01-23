Studio engineer charged after illegal gun allegedly found under bed

Studio engineer charged after illegal gun allegedly found under bedSunday, January 23, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica - Twenty-six-year-old Jabari Campbell, otherwise called 'Oney', a studio engineer of Retirement, Granville in St James was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Saturday.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 6:30 am the police executed a search warrant at Campbell's house and during the search, one 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds was allegedly found under a bed.
Campbell was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney. His court date is being finalised.
