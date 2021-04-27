Study to look at tourism management of COVID-19 pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Tourism will be commissioning a study on how Jamaica's tourism sector has managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portfolio Minister, Edmund Bartlett, said that the study will be spearheaded by Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Professor Lloyd Waller.

“We have not, over time, documented how we have managed and worked through crises. So, we have left nothing behind, no guide post for the next generation to see and know how we have dealt with these issues. And so the Resilience Centre is going to play a big role in this research and in the compilation of this document that will be in the form of that book,” said Bartlett.

He said that the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will work closely with the GTRCMC to complete the publication.

“We should have something that can become part of the study for universities and regional scholars as to how we were able to manage and to recover from this pandemic,” the minister noted.

He said that Jamaica has been a pioneer in tourism resilience and sustainability with commendable work being done by the Tourism Linkages Network as well as the GTRCMC, which focuses solely on the constant development of resilience strategies.