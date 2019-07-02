Submissions for Child Ambassador Programme extended to July 15

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has extended the deadline for the submission of applications for its Child Ambassador Programme to July 15 at 4:00 pm.

The programme provides an opportunity for adolescents, aged 12 to 16, to be advocates for young people.

Public Relations and Communications Manager at the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon, said that the programme has been in existence since May 2012, and is part of an effort to increase knowledge among children about the role of the CPFSA and the importance of reporting child abuse.

It also seeks to raise awareness about missing children and the reporting procedures, bullying, among other issues affecting children.

A child ambassador must be a team player with strong leadership skills, and should be able to commit to two years of volunteerism with the CPFSA to work as part of the Children Advisory Panel.

Dixon pointed out that some of the benefits of being a child ambassador are inclusion in the CPFSA's summer employment and internship programme; exposure to mentorship, leadership and personal development training; the opportunity to represent the CPFSA both locally and internationally; and to represent the interest of your peers.

A total of 14 ambassadors will be selected, one representing each parish.

For further information and application forms, interested people may visit the CPFSA's website atwww.childprotection.gov.jm; the YouthJamaica social media pages on Facebook and Twitter; the CPFSA's offices located islandwide; or call 876-948-2841-2.