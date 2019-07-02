Submissions for Child Ambassador Programme extended to July 15
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has extended the deadline for the submission of applications for its Child Ambassador Programme to July 15 at 4:00 pm.
The programme provides an opportunity for adolescents, aged 12 to 16, to be advocates for young people.
Public Relations and Communications Manager at the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon, said that the programme has been in existence since May 2012, and is part of an effort to increase knowledge among children about the role of the CPFSA and the importance of reporting child abuse.
It also seeks to raise awareness about missing children and the reporting procedures, bullying, among other issues affecting children.
A child ambassador must be a team player with strong leadership skills, and should be able to commit to two years of volunteerism with the CPFSA to work as part of the Children Advisory Panel.
Dixon pointed out that some of the benefits of being a child ambassador are inclusion in the CPFSA's summer employment and internship programme; exposure to mentorship, leadership and personal development training; the opportunity to represent the CPFSA both locally and internationally; and to represent the interest of your peers.
A total of 14 ambassadors will be selected, one representing each parish.
For further information and application forms, interested people may visit the CPFSA's website atwww.childprotection.gov.jm; the YouthJamaica social media pages on Facebook and Twitter; the CPFSA's offices located islandwide; or call 876-948-2841-2.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy