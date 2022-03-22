Submissions invited for Poet Laureate of Jamaica competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Library of Jamaica (NLJ) is inviting submissions from interested individuals for the Poet Laureate of Jamaica Prizes for Poetry competition.

The official launch was held on Monday in a ceremony held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, and online.

It is a commemorative activity for World Poetry Day 2022, observed annually on March 21.

Speaking at the ceremony, State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Alando Terrelonge, commended the NLJ for its efforts to foster the creative talent of young Jamaicans through the poetry competition, which targets people aged 17 to 25.

“Since 2017, the NLJ has facilitated this sub-initiative of the poet Laureate of Jamaica programme, and has been expanding its output ever since… [Through this competition], young writers have quantifiably honed their craft,” he said.

“The ministry will continue to support the NLJ opening pathways to ensure that this growth continues,” the state minister pledged.

The competition is structured in four divisions — Poet Laureate of Jamaica Young Writers Prize for Poetry, the Edward Baugh Prize for Poetry; the Louise Bennett Coverley Prize for Poetry; and the Michael Cooke Prize for Poetry.

Deadline for entries is Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and submissions may be sent via email to submit@nlj.gov.jm. The winners will be announced in late October 2022 and the awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2023.

Winners will receive US$1,000, as well as have their work published.

The works of shortlisted candidates in the Young Writers' Prize category will be reviewed by Poet Laureate of Jamaica, Olive Senior.

The competition is open to Jamaicans, and submissions must be the original work of the applicant.

Thematic focus should reflect aspects of the Jamaican or Caribbean natural environment.

For submission requirements, and other details, interested individuals are invited to visit the NLJ website.