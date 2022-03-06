Suga Roy excited his Love Foundation album hits iTunes top spot

Reggae singer Suga Roy is excited that his latest album 'Love My Foundation' featuring the FireBall Crew peaked at the top spot on the Top 100 US reggae iTunes chart on February 25th.

"This is a major accomplishment for me and the Fireball Crew and the future is looking very bright as this shows what hard work can do," Leroy 'Suga Roy' Moore said.

The album was released worldwide on all digital streaming platforms on February 25, 2022, and peaked at number one before dropping down the chart.

"This album has 14 blazing tracks which give you a sweet blend of roots reggae, lovers rock and dancehall music in one package featuring Danakil , Naâman, J BOOG, Tarrus Riley and Marina Peralta. It is mixed by some of the best studio engineers and also some of the greatest musicians in Jamaica and France," Suga Roy stated.

The album's lead single, 'Nah Go Run' featuring the Fireball Crew singers Conrad Crystal and Zareb raced to the top of the iTunes reggae chart on February 9th. It was released on January 21st on the Fireball Records imprint.

The lanky artiste continues to team with longtime collaborators, Conrad Crystal and Zareb with whom he has created a masterful brand of reggae roots infused with dancehall. They had previously released an album in 2016 dubbed 'Honoring The Kings of Reggae' which covered classics such as Bob Marley's So Much Trouble and Desmond Dekker's Shanty Town.

Suga Roy is a reggae toaster who hails from Racecourse, Clarendon. He has been recording since 1992. Zareb is a journeyman artiste from Clarendon, while Conrad Crystal is best known for the 1985 hit song, True Love Will Never Die.