Suicides up by 16% in 2021, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of suicides in Jamaica increased by nearly a fifth in 2021 compared to the previous year, but the rate is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, in defiance of expectations.

A report obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE showed that for 2021, a total of 50 suicides were reported, a 16.2 per cent increase over the 43 recorded in 2020.

As the coronavirus pandemic unravelled in 2020, concerns were expressed about the negative impact that the crisis was having on the mental health of Jamaicans, with fears that the social isolation and economic fallout could lead to an increase in the number of suicides locally.

Suicide cases were expected to increase not only in Jamaica, but around the world.

Read: Suicide watch

However, for Jamaica so far, the numbers have trended downwards when compared to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, Jamaica reported 58 suicides, down from 60 in 2018.

Head of Community Health and Psychiatry in the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, Dr Wendel Abel credited varying factors for this trend.

Noting higher levels of depression and people reporting to their doctors, Dr Abel said there is greater awareness of mental health issues in the country.

“A lot of discussions has been going on in terms of the mental health issues and COVID, and it probably has reduced the stigma somewhat so we're seeing more persons coming forward to seek treatment and maybe it is also that people are exploring better coping strategies such as engaging in outdoor activities such as gardening and all of that sort of thing,” Dr Abel shared with OBSERVER ONLINE, further crediting the Ministry of Health's suicide helpline 888 NEW LIFE (639-5433).

“I think a big factor, a major factor is that COVID has brought into sharp focus the importance of connection — personal connection, people relating to people and I think we've been making a greater effort as families, within the workplace and within the wider community, in our communities of faith and all levels of the society to really reach out and to become more connected and be supportive of each other,” he explained.

Significantly, males (43) account for 86 per cent of the reported cases and females (seven) the remaining 14 per cent — a 16.2 and 16.6 per cent jump, respectively, over the comparable period in 2020.

For men, the 20-24 age range account for the majority of the reported cases of suicides with a high of seven males committing suicides for the year, followed by men 65 and over (six), and an unknown age category which accounted for five deaths. In 2020, males ages 25-29 accounted for majority of the suicides.

Interestingly, most of the suicides committed were young males in the age ranges of 20-24, 35-39, 45-49, and 55-59.

For women, the age range of 55-59 accounted for majority of suicides with two women committing suicides for the year.

Commentating on the high rate of suicides among men, Dr Abel said: “This is a worldwide phenomenon that men complete more suicides and it's because men have more access to more lethal weapons such as guns.”

He added that: “The other side also is that men have less health — or if you want to use the word help — help-seeking behaviour so they are less likely to seek professional help when they are depressed as compared to women.”

Only two children committed suicides for 2021, a girl between 10 and 14 and a boy between 15 and 19.