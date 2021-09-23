Sunday worshippers allowed to gather on 'no-movement day'Thursday, September 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica-Effective this weekend, Sunday worshippers will be allowed to gather for services.
In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that amendments were made to the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) as it recognises the importance of in-person worship.
According to the changes, no more than 20 people (including clergy and support personnel) will be permitted to be physically present at any place of worship.
The changes also indicate that “where more than 20 persons can be accommodated while maintaining the physical distancing requirements of 6 feet between each person,” the limit is 50.
Individuals attending these services will be required to have an authorisation form issued by their place of worship. In addition, no crusades or conferences are permitted.
The release noted that Sundays remain 'no-movement days' but that church-goers will be allowed to move between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm. Authorised worshippers must have their forms available for inspection by the security forces when travelling during these hours.
