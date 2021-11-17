Sunshine Snacks donates $1.5 million to Eve For Life

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sunshine Snacks has made a financial donation of $1.5 million to EVE For Life Jamaica toward psychosocial support to help improve the lives of the women and children living with HIV/AIDS that are served by the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

In a release, Sunshine Snacks stated that the donation is part of the “Love Over Everything” initiative which was launched by the Freetown Collective musical ensemble in partnership with Sunshine Snacks’ parent company, Associated Brands Industries Limited from Trinidad & Tobago. The initiative aims to address and highlight issues of gender-based violence faced by girls and women in the Caribbean.

“There are so many women and girls who need help across Jamaica in dealing with issues of gender-based violence daily. By donating to Eve For Life, we are supporting the survivors of gender-based violence, and those specifically impacted by HIV/AIDS. We intend to continue to assist organisations who dedicate their time and resources towards rehabilitating and empowering girls and women who have been affected,” said Shantell Hill Afonso, brand manager.

Joy Crawford, co-founder and director at EVE For Life said: “We are excited and grateful for the support and partnership with @loveovereverything.love. With this donation, we will be able to improve the mental, emotional and socio-economic situations of our childhood sexual abuse survivors.”

In Trinidad, a similar donation was made to the Rape Crisis Society.

The initiative included the release of a short film by Gabrielle Blackwood on Father’s Day and will conclude with a final film release, among other initiatives, in observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

Statistics show that women account for 42 per cent of HIV/AIDS cases in Jamaica. In the vulnerable age group of 15 to 24 years, infected women and girls more than double the number of men and boys.

Eve for Life was founded in 2008 in response to a dire need for support to women and children living with or affected by HIV and AIDS.