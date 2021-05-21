'Super Blacks' slapped with gun charges

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man who reportedly brandished a gun and used it to hit another in the face in Bunker's Hill, Trelawny on Wednesday, has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Kenille Walker otherwise called 'Super Blacks' of Unity, Bunker's Hill in the parish.

Allegations are that Walker saw the complainant walking along a pathway in the community and brandished a firearm. He reportedly asked the complainant what he was doing on his turf after which he allegedly used the firearm to hit the complainant to the face.

The police said Walker was later arrested and charged.