Supermarket supervisor killed in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 26-year-old supermarket supervisor, who was shot two weeks ago and survived, was killed on Church Street, New Longville during the islandwide lock-down last night.

Dead is Orlando Shand, otherwise called 'Paul', of Church Street, New Longville.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, residents heard loud explosions and called the police.

On their arrival, Shand's body was seen lying on the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Two spent casings and two live rounds were taken from the scene by the police.

Reports are that Shand was also shot about two weeks ago by unknown assailants.

The police are investigating.