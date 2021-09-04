Supplementary budget to address major issues - Clarke

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke says the Government plans to table a supplementary budget by the end of September, to address a number of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This first supplementary budget for financial year 2021/22 will address crucial financing requirements of the health sector which are significant, as the Government continues its efforts to reduce the health impact of the pandemic on the population, as well as more targeted support for vulnerable populations among many other areas of acute expenditure needs at this time,” he said in a statement.

He disclosed that the source of the new funds was the Government's fiscal operations over the four-month period April to July 2021 which generated a primary balance surplus that exceeded the budgeted balance by $26.4 billion.

He explained that factors contributing to this primary balance performance included actual revenues exceeding budgetary revenues by $17.3 billion, as well as reduced budgetary expenditure of $7.3 billion.

However, he said that it should be noted that an under-performance of expenditure at a point in time does not reflect a reliable source of fiscal savings as the expenditure may simply be delayed.

“The robust revenue performance reflects the much higher than anticipated GDP growth, projected by the PIOJ at 12.9 percent for April to June 2021, as compared to the prior year, as Jamaica commenced its economic recovery from the initial economic impact of COVID-19 in financial year 2020/21,” he noted.

“Given this higher than projected performance of revenues, the Government is currently in the process of formulating the first supplementary budget, through which it will address critical needs of the country that have emerged since the approval of this year's budget, including expenditure pressures brought on by the rise in intensity of the COVID19 pandemic,” he added.

The House of Representatives resumes on September 14, and the supplementary estimates are expected soon after the MPs return after their summer break.

Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Dr Wayne Henry last week informed the country that the estimated growth in the economy for the April to June quarter compared to the corresponding period of last year is 12.9 percent.

He explained that the growth was spurred by increased demand for Jamaican goods and services, due to relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures and the start of vaccination. A second factor was increased operating hours for businesses in Jamaica, which boosted production levels.

He said that added to that was an increase in the implementation of residential and commercial building projects and rural construction works, as well as improved weather conditions, which facilitated growth in the agriculture and electricity and water supply industries.

