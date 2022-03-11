Supreme Ventures outlet, auto parts store robbed on Slipe Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A Supreme Ventures outlet and an auto parts store along Slipe Road in Kingston were robbed between Thursday night and Friday morning.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that sometime after 7 pm on Thursday, the store clerk at the Supreme Ventures outlet secured the establishment for the evening only to return to work Friday morning to find the store open.

Upon closer inspection, she discovered that several items were missing.

A fan and a television set were among the stolen articles.

The other business, Downtown Auto Supply, said they believed thieves gained access through cuts made in a grille on the premises.

Aswin Walker, owner of Downtown Auto Supply, said he believes thieves gained access to the establishment through cuts made in a grille on the premises.

The matter is being investigated.