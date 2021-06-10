Supreme Ventures to launch 'Vax & Win' lottery competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In an effort to stimulate the country's vaccination levels, the Supreme Ventures Group yesterday announced its new “Vax & Win” lottery promotion which will enable people to win hundreds of thousands in cash and prizes every week.

In a release, the company said that the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission has been advised and the promotion, which will hit the market very soon, ensures that individuals who get their vaccinations can also receive great cash and prizes.

According to SVL, effective June 20, any individual over 18 who has been vaccinated can enter and get their chance to win. Entries will be submitted via an online entry form, each person is allowed one entry, and upon winning individuals will simply need to present their vaccination card and ID to receive their prizes.

“We all need to pull together to ensure that the country is able to get back on track as we learn to live and work with COVID-19” said Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica Ltd.

“The vaccination program is a critical part of the way forward, and at Supreme Ventures we are ready to do our part to encourage as many persons to get vaccinated as possible. As the country's leading lottery provider with one of the largest distribution networks across the country, we want to contribute significantly towards the national effort,” added Johnston.

The first drawing of the raffle will be June 28, just as the company's celebration of its 20th anniversary of operations in Jamaica is underway. Subsequent drawings will be conducted each week following.

Stated Johnston “We are in discussions with the Ministry of Health regarding Vax & Win, as we look forward to working with them in supporting the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.”