Suriname confident of supplying meat to Trinidad &Tobago, Barbados

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – Suriname says it remains confident the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country can meet the “huge demand” for meat for its regional neighbours, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Minister, Prahlad Sewdien, said he held talks in Ecuador during the just concluded 37th Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, with his Barbadian counterpart, Indar Weir, and the Trinidad and Tobago junior Agriculture Minister, Avinash Singh.

Sewdien said there is a “huge demand” and he believes Suriname can meet this need.

Figures show that on an annual basis, the demand from the two Caricom countries is estimated at 5,000 tonnes of meat and Suriname has said it will establish and execute a programme to increase livestock and meat production.

Sewdien said the ministry will invite cattle farmers who are interested in participating in the programme and that arrangements will be put in place to deal with both the technical and phyto-sanitary aspects of the initiative.

Sewdien also said that there are also export opportunities for certain types of fruit and vegetables to Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

The state-owned Food and Agriculture Industries (FAI) company already exports eight to 10 containers of bananas to both islands on a weekly basis and Sewdien said that the export of pork to Barbados has also gotten off to a good start.

Sewdien said Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Minister, Albert Ramdin, and Finance and Planning Minister, Armand Achaibersing, are now on a working visit to Barbados.

He said they will further discuss agreements previously made between the governments of the two countries under the 'Brokopondo Programme for cooperation that was signed between the two countries in November 2019.

Under the agreement, Suriname will provide lands to Barbadian investors for the production of Blackbelly sheep and other agricultural activities.