Suriname gears up for protest, Caribbean countries continue to record COVID deaths

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, Oct 11, CMC – Suriname is gearing for a demonstration on Tuesday as concerned citizens, church communities and trade unions protest against “coercion, medical discrimination, apartheid and hate speech” in relation to the government's vaccination policy.

“We will abide by the Mohana rules and we will make that clear to anyone who will participate in this protest. We are not against vaccination, but we are against its coercion,” said Apostle Steven Reyme of the Municipality of Logos International.

“If God doesn't even force people to serve Him, why should people force us into other decisions?” he said, adding “with this protest, we want to send a signal to the government that we will not stand by and watch that a law that makes vaccination mandatory may be passed. Although we understand that the economy can collapse if it cannot get going normally and the pressure on healthcare is increasing,” Reyme said.

Meanwhile, Suriname recorded eight deaths and 36 positive cases over the past 24 hours. Figures posted on the official website showed that 50 people are in isolation, 79 are in hospitals and 20 are in the intensive care unit.

The authorities have promised to issue a full statement on the number of cases and deaths later on Monday.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the number of people infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 has risen to 49 after the Ministry of Health reported that seven new cases had been confirmed on Sunday.

It said of those seven cases, five of them have no travel history; six of them had no contact with symptomatic persons.

The ministry also said that three of the seven cases were fully vaccinated people, with one partially vaccinated and the remaining three unvaccinated. It added that one person who made up the seven Delta variant cases succumbed to the virus. This is the second person to have died from the Delta variant.

In addition, Trinidad and Tobago's COVID death toll has risen to 1,551 after 11 people died.

The country also recorded 248 new positive cases pushing the overall total to 52,728.

There are 46,790 recovered patients, 55 in step down facilities, 107 in state quarantine facilities and 3,819 in home self-isolation. There are 265 patients in hospital.

Five additional persons have died from COVID-19 pushing Guyana's total deaths to 840, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

It said the five deaths included two men and three women, with the youngest being a 41-year-old man from Region Three. One of the new deaths was a fully vaccinated person while another was partially vaccinated; the three others were unvaccinated.

So far 43 people have died from the virus this month.

The authorities said 130 new infections were recorded from 1,175 tests putting Guyana's total infections at 33, 696.

In Barbados, 251 new COVID-19 cases including 140 females, were recorded from 2,249 tests according to official figures.

The new positives consist of 69 persons under the age of 18 and 182 people who are 18 years and older. There are 579 people in isolation facilities, and 1,947 in home isolation.

Four deaths were recorded – three Barbadians, aged 60, 69, and 85, and a 59-year-old St Lucian national. They were all unvaccinated.

In St. Lucia, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reported Sunday that there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 from a total of 187 samples which were collected between October 8-9.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 12,004.