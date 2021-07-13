Suriname health workers stage wild cat strike

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)—The Regional Health Service (RGD) in Suriname is threatening to take disciplinary action against health care workers who went on strike Monday disrupting services in several regions.

The RGD has since called on all employees to resume work on Tuesday, noting that the strike action by the health workers had affected consultations for babies and infants as well as the taking of swabs.

RGD public relations manager, Wendy Gefferie, told reporters that the strike is an internal trade union issue.

The workers are demanding the dismissal of the chairman Robby Naarendorp, who they said had signed an agreement with the employer before discussing it with them.

The employees say they are against a one-off payment and a lump sum to compensate for the past year and instead would prefer receiving SRD12, 5000 as has been the case with the Academic Hospital Paramaribo (AZP).

“What people are mistaken about is that that amount counts for two years,” Gefferie said, adding that the one-off payment and the lump sum to the RGD employees are more than half of what the AZP employees have received.

Gefferie said regardless of the situation, dialogue is always a key to arriving at a solution.

The staff workers have taken their plight to Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk and in a letter submitted to him said that Naarendorp makes decisions unilaterally without the involvement of other members of the board.

Media reports said that negotiations on the 2021 collective agreement will start on Thursday, but that the members are in the dark about Naarendorp's proposals.

“It is unclear to members what the percentage salary increase is, which allowances are adjusted and which transport allowance has also been applied for,” said the People's Communications Directorate (VC).

The employees say they want the lump sum of SRD 4,000 to be doubled, while agreeing with the one-time payment of SRD 2,750 and that the date for the payment must be given.

They are also seeking a 75 per cent salary increase and other benefits including a 50 per cent clothing allowance.

Brunswijk has promised to answer the staff about the points raised by Wednesday at the latest.