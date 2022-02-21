Suriname lifts curfew imposed as part of COVID measures

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) – Suriname, will from Monday, lift the curfew imposed as part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed 1,310 and infected 77,716 others in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean island since March 2020.

Health Minister Amar Ramadhin said maintaining the lockdown makes no sense now because the curfew does not make any additional contribution to the current wave. The authorities said that the ban on people gathering has been increased from 10 to 50 but that parties remain prohibited and that clubs, among other things, are still not allowed to open.

Justice and Police Minister Kenneth Amoksi and Police Commissioner Orlando Jacott said as a result of the new measures, the authorities will step up their control and enforcement.

Amoksi appealed to society not to abuse the relaxation and to behave responsibly.

Ramadhin said he believes it remains important to maintain a balance in current COVID-19 care and to scale up regular care.

Meanwhile, one person has died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, bringing to 47 the number of people who have died as a result of the virus this month.

The authorities reported Sunday that there were also 30 new infections and that the new cases were registered in Paramaribo, Wanica and Nickerie, with the remaining 13 infections reported under the heading “other'.

The authorities said 32 people have been admitted to hospitals, six of whom are in intensive care units. Ten patients have been fully vaccinated, six have not been vaccinated and the vaccination status of 16 is unknown.