Suriname registers highest number of COVID deaths in region

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)— Suriname recorded the most amount of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours from Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries that announced deaths and increased cases of the pandemic on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Public Health said 10 people succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll in the Dutch-speaking Caricom country to 477, including 175 this month alone.

The authorities said 294 new positive cases were recorded and as a result, the total number of positive cases now stands at 20,298.

There are 252 people in the hospitals and 35 people in the intensive care units. The total number of people recovered from the virus is 15,518, including 94 in the last 24 hours. In addition, there are 2,360 positively tested citizens in isolation.

In Guyana, two additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total for the month to 56 and 454 since March last year.

The latest fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health, are a 68-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 55-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility on June 22.

An additional 125 people have been infected with the disease, taking the total number of cases recorded since March last year to 19,359. These new cases were recorded after 2,018 tests were conducted.

There are also 1,616 active cases, of which 20 people are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 115 people are in institutional isolation, 1,473 are in home isolation and eight people are in institutional quarantine.

The authorities said that 56 people have recovered from the virus. This means that a total of 17,297 people have recovered since March 2020.

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities reported seven new deaths and 225 new positive cases, pushing the overall totals to 768 and 31, 207 respectively since March last year.

They said the deaths included four women, all with co-morbidities and that there are7,809 active cases of the virus here.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the figures were for the period June 19-22 and that 420 patients are in hospitals, 234 in state sanctioned facilities and 7,013 in home isolation.

The authorities said 22,630 people have recovered.