Suriname signs MOU with Brussels

Suriname signs MOU with BrusselsMonday, March 14, 2022
PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – Suriname has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Brussels aimed at promoting consular and migration policy cooperation and channeling the movement of persons between the two locations.
Suriname's Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation (BIBIS) Minister, Albert Ramdin, signed the MOU with Sammy Mahdi, the State Secretary for Asylum and Migration.
“I also discussed Suriname's intention with State Secretary Mahdi for a short-term visa abolition for Surinamese who want to travel to the so-called Schengen countries. We are counting on the understanding and support of the Belgian government for this intention and this will be discussed further in due course,” said Ramdin.
He also indicated that travel to the Schengen zone will be stepped up with travellers being informed about the applicable rules.
Ramdin said that migration is as old as humanity itself and that it is important that the movements, in the form of passenger traffic, take place in a regulated manner. Suriname shares a special bond with Belgium, because of the shared language and many common cultural aspects.
Officials said that the MOU is also aimed at strengthening relations especially in the field of financing community projects and others including a mutual legal assistance treaty and an aviation agreement.
