Survey of informal settlements completed in eight parishes

Survey of informal settlements completed in eight parishesThursday, December 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, says the ministry has completed surveys of informal settlements in eight parishes.
He made the disclosure during the sitting of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
According to a release, the comprehensive national exercise is aimed at accurately ascertaining the extent of squatting in the country. The data obtained will inform the National Policy on Informal Settlements (Squatter Management Policy) being developed by the ministry.
The policy is expected to facilitate a more sustainable approach to the use and occupation of lands.
“Ultimately, through this strategic approach, life and property can be preserved, dignity restored, a sense of community realised, and Jamaicans can ultimately enjoy an improved quality of life,” Charles Jr said.
He told the House that the ministry is engaged in a series of stakeholder consultations on the first draft policy, having completed consultations with internal stakeholders and some communities.
“In short order, consultations will continue with the remaining municipal corporations and other stakeholders, including private landowners and the legal fraternity,” the minister informed.
He noted that the suite of policies and legislation will aid in providing the enabling framework that is critical for the improvement of the provision of adequate, safe, legal, and affordable housing for all Jamaicans.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy