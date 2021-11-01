Survivors of motor vehicle crashes sometimes wish they were dead, says Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, urges that data on maimed be collected

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Highlighting that many injured survivors of serious motor vehicle crashes sometimes wish they were dead due to unbearable pain, data scientist, Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee, says Jamaica should begin recording data on these people and focus on saving lives instead of counting deaths.



"Death is something we are obsessed with. I want to know about who was in a car crash and never died. All of a sudden you panic when the fatality count is up but then when somebody doesn't die, you say 'at least him never dead'. But the man bruk up, him bawl and him wish him dead. It is as if he doesn't exist. We are not tracking him, but the doctors have to deal with him and the family has to deal with that, but people still say 'never mind, him never dead'.



"How can you tell that to a child whose father can't walk again and the doctor who is stressed out during COVID-19 and who has to go deal with somebody who bruk him neck but never died after not wearing a helmet and driving during curfew? We need to look at a 360 approach and stop blinkering ourselves by looking at deaths alone," Lyew-Ayee told OBSERVER ONLINE.



Up to October 28, there were 372 road deaths. Lyew-Ayee shared that the projection is that roughly 460 people will die on the roads by the end of the year, which would surpass the 424 deaths recorded in 2020.



"The key thing here is that the time of looking at statistics backwards and comparing it with the same period last year is over. We need to focus on the people who are still alive. Something should be done to save those people. There are close to 90 persons who may die," Lyew-Ayee said.

Jason Cross