Suspect arrested for murder, sexual assault in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested a suspect in a Westmoreland murder case which also saw a woman being abducted and sexually assaulted on Wednesday, June 30.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Fitzroy Boothe of a Bluefields address in the parish.

Police report that about 2:00 am, the couple heard strange sounds outside their home in Caledonia district, Whithorn when Boothe went by a window to make checks and was shot dead.

The door was then reportedly kicked in and his female companion abducted at gunpoint and taken to bushes where she was sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and the suspect was later arrested during an operation.

His identity is being withheld at this time.