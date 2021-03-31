Suspect arrested in brutal New York assault of Asian woman

Suspect arrested in brutal New York assault of Asian womanWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
NEW YORK, USA (AFP) -- New York police today charged a suspect in a brutal, videotaped assault of a 65-year-old Asian-American woman that sparked outrage amid a surge of anti-Asian violence in the United States.
Police identified the man as 38-year-old Brandon Elliot, who was released from prison in 2019 on lifetime parole for stabbing his mother to death in front of his five-year-old sister in 2002.
A spokesperson said NYPD officers arrested Elliot shortly before midnight Tuesday night at a hotel in Times Square near the scene of the crime that is housing homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.
He was charged with felony assault as a hate crime in the early hours of Wednesday, police said in a statement.
The attack, which took place on a sidewalk in broad daylight in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, was caught on CCTV footage from inside an adjacent building and showed bystanders seemingly looking on without intervening.
In the video, posted online by police, the suspect can be seen walking up to the woman and kicking her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground.
He then kicks her several times in the head before walking away. He "made anti-Asian statements" towards the victim, police said.
The video also shows a man, who appears to be a delivery worker, watching the attack unfold from inside the building.
He is then joined by two other men, one of whom closes the door rather than coming to the woman's aid as the assailant walks away.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis. She has since left the hospital, according to local media.
The violence and apparent reluctance of witnesses to help the victim sparked uproar.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack was "horrifying and repugnant," adding that anti-Asian violence was becoming "an epidemic" across the country that "must stop now."
