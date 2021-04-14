Suspect charged in Hanover double murder

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 27-year-old man was today charged in connection with the March 31 murder of two men in Hanover.

The accused, Christopher Martin, otherwise called 'Tongue', of Bachelors Hall in Lucea, Hanover, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Martin is implicated in the murders of 53-year-old Neville Allen of Shaw Drive in Lucea, Hanover and 18-year-old Aldeon Brackett, otherwise called 'Tall Man', of Malcolm Heights in the parish.

Police reports are that about 11:20 am on Wednesday, March 31, three men were fixing a wall when Martin armed with a firearm approached them and opened fire, hitting Allen and Brackett.

The two were taken to hospital, where Brackett died on arrival and Allen succumbed while being treated.

The third man escaped unharmed.