Suspect charged in Taylorland shooting, arson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-two-year-old Renaldo Cameron has been charged with several offences in relation to a shooting and arson incident in Taylorland district in St Andrew on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

According to the police Cameron, who was arrested on April 15, was yesterday charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, arson and malicious destruction of property.

Lawmen allege that about 6:00 am Cameron and other suspects armed with guns, entered a house in Taylorland and opened gunfire.

After exiting, they reportedly threw stones at the house before setting it ablaze. The occupants of the house managed to escape unharmed and contacted the police and the fire department.

Damage is estimated at approximately $2 million.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on the other suspects involved in the incident to contact the Elletson Road Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.