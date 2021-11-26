Suspect charged in trainee cop's death

Suspect charged in trainee cop's deathFriday, November 26, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica --Police have charged one man in connection with last week's gruesome shooting death of a trainee cop in Naggo Town district in Whithorn, Westmoreland.
Constable Duvaughn Brown, 25, from the National Police College of Jamaica, was interning at the Manchester Division.
Read: Lawmen seek two more suspects in trainee cop's killing
Westmoreland's top cop, Superintendent Robert Gordon, told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that the accused man has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm.
“He was picked up on Sunday, pointed out during an ID parade on Wednesday, and charged yesterday,” Gordon said.
The man is among four suspects who were detained for Brown's murder. All four were held on different occasions, less than a week after the killing.
Gordon said further investigations are being done to charge the other three suspects.
Police reported that Brown, who is from the district, was at an establishment when he was pounced upon by gunmen and shot several times. He was later pronounced dead.
Brown's death came just six days after another constable, Okeeno Haughton, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Mona, St Andrew.
-David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy