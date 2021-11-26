Suspect charged in trainee cop's death

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica --Police have charged one man in connection with last week's gruesome shooting death of a trainee cop in Naggo Town district in Whithorn, Westmoreland.



Constable Duvaughn Brown, 25, from the National Police College of Jamaica, was interning at the Manchester Division.

Westmoreland's top cop, Superintendent Robert Gordon, told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that the accused man has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm.



“He was picked up on Sunday, pointed out during an ID parade on Wednesday, and charged yesterday,” Gordon said.



The man is among four suspects who were detained for Brown's murder. All four were held on different occasions, less than a week after the killing.

Gordon said further investigations are being done to charge the other three suspects.



Police reported that Brown, who is from the district, was at an establishment when he was pounced upon by gunmen and shot several times. He was later pronounced dead.



Brown's death came just six days after another constable, Okeeno Haughton, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Mona, St Andrew.

-David Dunkley