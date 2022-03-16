Suspect in Chinese couple's murder eludes police

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police say Tommy Thompson, who is wanted for last December's murder of a Chinese couple in Bellevue (near Southfield) in St Elizabeth, eluded them on Monday during a shoot-out.

Superintendent Dwight Daley, head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, confirmed that about 8:00 pm, Thompson was spotted as a passenger in a motor car on Holland Bamboo Avenue, while the police were conducting an operation.

It is reported that Thompson shot at the police and the gunfire was returned.

He reportedly ran from the vehicle and was chased by the police, however, he escaped in nearby bushes.



Thompson was listed as wanted after business owners 53-year-old Shiyun Shu and 48-year-old Haikong Wan were killed when gunmen held up Jojo's supermarket in Bellevue District on December 23, 2021.

READ: Suspect in Chinese couple killing linked to other crimes — police

Three gunmen were caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system posing as customers in the supermarket before killing the Chinese couple.

Two brothers, Nigel and Nicolas Walters, have since been arrested and charged in connection with the double murder.

READ: St Mary brothers charged with murder of Chinese couple

Kasey Williams