Suspect in Olympic Gardens shooting held after swift action by cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 21-year-old shooting suspect was nabbed on Friday after swift and coordinated efforts by several police teams in the St Andrew North and the St Andrew South police divisions.

The identity of the suspect was not released by the police.

According to a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on social media, shortly after 3:00 pm Friday, men travelling in a Toyota motor car shot and injured a man in Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11. The matter was reported, and an alert was sent via the Police Emergency Communication Centre.

Further reports are that about 3:30 pm, a car matching the description of the one in which the gunmen were travelling was spotted in the Mannings Hill Road area of the St Andrew North Police Division.

Teams from the Constant Spring Police Station coordinated with their colleagues from the Hunts Bay Police Station and the vehicle was intercepted, the JCF said.

"One of the men escaped, however, a 21-year-old man was held," the police stated, adding that "The vehicle was also seized."

As police investigators continue their search for the other suspect, they are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist to contact the Hunts Bay police at (876) 923-7111, Crime Stop at 311, or the police 119 number.