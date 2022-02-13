Suspect in fatal shooting of Jamaican teen in Canada arrested

MISSISSAUGA, Canada - Michael Moncherry-Desir, the man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Jamaican-born Taffash Riley in Mississauga, Ontario, has been apprehended.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody on a manslaughter charge late Friday, and made his first appearance in a Toronto court on Saturday, the Peel Regional Police stated.

Details of the outcome of the court proceedings were not disclosed.

A Canada-wide warrant had been issued early Friday for Moncherry-Desir's arrest in relation to the Taffash's death, circumstances of which are still unknown to date.

Canadian media have reported that the Peel Regional Police were called to an apartment building located at 7170 Darcel Avenue in Malton around 9:00 pm on February 1.

Cops were called in after a resident found Taffash suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairwell on the third floor. It is said that medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Taffash was a grade nine student at Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School.

The 14-year-old, who was originally from the St Andrew community of Wilton Gardens, popularly known as Rema, migrated to Canada with her family in 2012.