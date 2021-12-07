Suspect in killing of 6-year-old beaten by mob, hospitalised

Suspect in killing of 6-year-old beaten by mob, hospitalisedTuesday, December 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The man suspected of murdering six-year-old Timora McCallum is now under police guard in hospital after being beaten by a mob last night.
It is alleged that the man was toying with a gun when it went off hitting the six-year-old. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Read: 6-y-o girl killed in accidental shooting in Central Kingston
Senior Communications Strategist at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Dennis Brooks, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the suspect remains under police guard.
In an earlier interview on the radio, Brooks described the suspect as a 55-year-old man who is said to be a “self-taught gunsmith” who was in his yard repairing an illegal firearm that discharged a round, hitting Timora.
Reports are that the man fled the scene but returned to the area in the night.
“The update is that he was beaten, he was chopped by the residents,” Brooks told Nationwide Radio.
He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.
Member of Parliament for the Central Kingston constituency, Donovan Williams, has condemned Timora's killing.
“It pains my heart to know that this diabolical love affair with guns is robbing our children of their future,” Williams said.
Read: 'Diabolical love affair with guns robbing our children of their future' – MP Williams.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy