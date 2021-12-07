Suspect in killing of 6-year-old beaten by mob, hospitalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The man suspected of murdering six-year-old Timora McCallum is now under police guard in hospital after being beaten by a mob last night.

It is alleged that the man was toying with a gun when it went off hitting the six-year-old. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Senior Communications Strategist at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Dennis Brooks, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the suspect remains under police guard.

In an earlier interview on the radio, Brooks described the suspect as a 55-year-old man who is said to be a “self-taught gunsmith” who was in his yard repairing an illegal firearm that discharged a round, hitting Timora.

Reports are that the man fled the scene but returned to the area in the night.

“The update is that he was beaten, he was chopped by the residents,” Brooks told Nationwide Radio.

He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

Member of Parliament for the Central Kingston constituency, Donovan Williams, has condemned Timora's killing.

“It pains my heart to know that this diabolical love affair with guns is robbing our children of their future,” Williams said.

