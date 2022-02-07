Suspect in murder of St Elizabeth Chinese couple held in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica – A man who is a suspect in the murder of two Chinese business operators in Bellevue District (near Southfield), St Elizabeth in December last year has been held in St Ann.

A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that the suspect is being investigated by the Major Investigations Division as he is believed to be one of three gunmen caught on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system posing as customers in Jojo supermarket before killing Haikong Wan, 48, businesswoman and Shiyun Shu, 53, businessman of Bellevue District.

He is set to face an identification parade.

He is the second suspect identified in the murder of the couple.

Last week the St Elizabeth police listed Tommy Thompson from Cameron Hill in Maggotty, St Elizabeth as wanted for the double murder.

It is theorised that the motive for the killing, which took place shortly before 8:00 pm, was robbery.

Police said they were alerted to the robbery, but when they arrived at the supermarket the Chinese were found lying in a pool of blood. They were taken to hospital where Shu was pronounced dead and Wan succumbed about 8:15 pm.

A police source said investigators are also probing the possibility of the double murder being contracted.

- Kasey Williams