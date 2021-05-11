Suspect nabbed in murder of 15-y-o girl

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have arrested one man in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Denesha Cooper in her Naseberry Grove, St Catherine community.

The police said the suspect attacked Cooper with a knife and stabbed her several times in the upper body about 9:00 pm on Saturday.

He attempted to escape and was reportedly intercepted by residents and the police were called. He was subsequently apprehended, however the police said, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Cooper was transported to hospital where she was admitted in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries about noon yesterday.