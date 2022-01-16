Suspected Dog Paw gang member wasn't just passing through Portland says police

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A suspected member of the notorious Dog Paw gang who was recently nabbed in Portland, was not just passing through the parish, according to the police.

Superintendent Kenneth Chin, who is in charge of the Portland Division, made the disclosure during last Thursday's meeting of the Portland Municipal Corporation.

Chin's confirmation came after being questioned by chair of the Portland Development Committee, Carol Holgate, about a media report that a gang member had been picked up in the parish.

The Jamaica Observer carried the story on January 5.

“We picked up some members who are associated with that particular gang. They were processed, some were released and we sent others to St Andrew Central Police Division. The ones that were actually wanted we were able to hand them over. But the ones that we don't have anything on, the only thing we could do is just speak with them as we couldn't hold them in custody,” said Chin in a guarded response.

Holgate asked, “Were they passing through or were they residing with someone in the parish?”

Chin responded, “The word 'reside' is a challenge but they were sleeping in the parish.”

As reported earlier this month by the Jamaica Observer, the man — who is suspected to have links to late St Andrew-based gangster Christopher 'Dog Paw' Linton — was among three held in Portland last year.

According to the police, he was being sought in connection with six cases of shooting in the St Andrew Central Police Division. He has since been handed over to lawmen in St Andrew pending further investigations.

The three men were held on December 7 during a traffic stop carried out by the Port Antonio police. According to lawmen, a Desert Eagle 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven cartridges was found after the Nissan car in which the men were travelling was searched.

The men's names are being withheld as one of them is to face an identification parade.

- Everard Owen