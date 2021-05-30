Suspected J'can man wanted in US for alleged rape of daughter's friends

Suspected J'can man wanted in US for alleged rape of daughter's friendsSunday, May 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who New York police say has a Jamaican accent is wanted for allegedly drugging and raping his daughter’s under-aged friends in Queens, New York.
He has been identified by the NYPD as 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon.
According to a New York Post report, the police allege that Gordon attacked three girls — aged 13 — during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home between October last year and this month.
The report said one of the victims claim that Gordon gave her white pills that caused her to be incapacitated.
Gordon is actively being sought by the US police.
