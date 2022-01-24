Suspected case of suicide at Princess Margaret Hospital

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Serrano Warren, a 61-year-old business operator of Georgia District, Amityville in St Thomas, is suspected of committing suicide.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Warren was admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital about 11:40 am on Sunday for drinking the weed killer gramoxone. At about 1:55 am Monday, a nurse heard a rumbling when she saw Warren climbing through a window. The nurse ran to his assistance, however, he went through the window and on to the ledge, which is on the second floor of the hospital.

The victim was found on the ground when he was rushed back to the male ward for assessment and later pronounced dead by doctors.