Suspected cop killer shot dead by police in Kingston

Suspected cop killer shot dead by police in KingstonTuesday, September 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A suspect in the murder of a police sergeant last week was shot dead by cops in Kingston on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Javani Rodney, otherwise called 'Pim Pim' of a Portmore Villa address.
Police report that Rodney was shot dead about 5am during an operation by law enforcement officers along Delacree Lane off Spanish Town Road. No other details of the shooting were immediately provided.
Rodney's grief-stricken mother, who was at the scene as it was being processed, alleged that her son was killed in cold blood by cops.
Rodney was a suspect in the killing of 57-year-old police sergeant Averel McCollin of the St Andrew South division on September 19.
Sergeant McCollin was playing Dominoes at a yard in Gregory Park, Portmore about 1:30am when gunmen pounced and fatally shot him.
