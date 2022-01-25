Suspected hit-and-run on Washington Boulevard

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists can expect delays on the west-bound end of the Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Hugh Miller Avenue Tuesday morning after a body was found on the roadway.

Eyewitnesses say the woman was hit by a grey Toyota Probox motor vehicle, which did not stop.

Confirming that the incident is a suspected hit-and-run, the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the area is not accessible due to the accident. Vehicular traffic is being re-routed through the Ziadie Gardens community.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes where possible