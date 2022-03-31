Suspected lottery scammer arrested, over $1m seized

ST JAMES, Jamaica - The Lottery Scam Task Force is reporting that more than $1 million was seized in an early morning operation in Adelphi, St James on Thursday.

According to a post made to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Instagram page, law enforcers recovered US$5,400 and J$430,000 in the operation.

One man has been taken into custody following the seizure.

More details to come.