Suspected scammer charged in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A suspected lottery scammer has been charged following his arrest in a predawn operation in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Thursday.

Reports are that between the hours of 4:00 am and 8:00 am, lawmen from the Lottery Scam Task Force searched the suspect's home. The police say they also did an on-site examination of his cellular phone and found several files with names, addresses, telephone numbers, and banking information of people residing overseas.

He was arrested and has since been charged with possession of identity information and possession of access device. He has been identified as 21-year-old Taforie Pinnock, otherwise called 'Taffie', of Rowe Town, White House, in Westmoreland.